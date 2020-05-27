Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flagstar Bancorp, Goldman Sachs and Columbia Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/20, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), and Columbia Property Trust Inc (Symbol: CXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/15/20, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 6/29/20, and Columbia Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/16/20. As a percentage of FBC's recent stock price of $29.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when FBC shares open for trading on 5/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for GS to open 0.62% lower in price and for CXP to open 1.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBC, GS, and CXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC):



Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS):



Columbia Property Trust Inc (Symbol: CXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., 2.48% for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the, and 6.22% for Columbia Property Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 4.5%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the shares are up about 2.9%, and Columbia Property Trust Inc shares are up about 4.7% on the day.

