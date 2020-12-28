Ex-Dividend Reminder: FirstService, RioCan REIT and TFI International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 1/7/21, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 1/8/21, and TFI International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of FSV's recent stock price of $136.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of FirstService Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when FSV shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.91% lower in price and for TFII to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSV, RIOCF, and TFII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.49% for FirstService Corp , 10.87% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 2.18% for TFI International Inc.

In Monday trading, FirstService Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading flat, and TFI International Inc shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

