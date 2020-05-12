Ex-Dividend Reminder: FirstCash, Pool and Allete

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/20, FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS), Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), and Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FirstCash Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/29/20, Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 5/29/20, and Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6175 on 6/1/20. As a percentage of FCFS's recent stock price of $71.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of FirstCash Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when FCFS shares open for trading on 5/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for POOL to open 0.26% lower in price and for ALE to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCFS, POOL, and ALE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS):



Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL):



Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.52% for FirstCash Inc, 1.02% for Pool Corp, and 4.55% for Allete Inc.

In Tuesday trading, FirstCash Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Pool Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Allete Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

