Ex-Dividend Reminder: FirstCash Holdings, Ormat Technologies and Southwest Gas Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/22, FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS), Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FirstCash Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/31/22, Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/31/22, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 6/1/22. As a percentage of FCFS's recent stock price of $71.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when FCFS shares open for trading on 5/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for ORA to open 0.16% lower in price and for SWX to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCFS, ORA, and SWX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS):



Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for FirstCash Holdings Inc, 0.64% for Ormat Technologies Inc, and 2.77% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Ormat Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

