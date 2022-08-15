Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Mid Bancshares, Microsoft and Cogent Communications Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/22, First Mid Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FMBH), Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Mid Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/1/22, Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/8/22, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.905 on 8/31/22. As a percentage of FMBH's recent stock price of $38.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of First Mid Bancshares Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when FMBH shares open for trading on 8/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for MSFT to open 0.21% lower in price and for CCOI to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FMBH, MSFT, and CCOI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Mid Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FMBH):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for First Mid Bancshares Inc, 0.85% for Microsoft Corporation, and 5.97% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc..

In Monday trading, First Mid Bancshares Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Microsoft Corporation shares are off about 0.3%, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

