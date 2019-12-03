Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Merchants, OUTFRONT Media and Old Republic International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME), OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), and Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/20/19, OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/31/19, and Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/16/19. As a percentage of FRME's recent stock price of $39.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of First Merchants Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when FRME shares open for trading on 12/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for OUT to open 1.44% lower in price and for ORI to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FRME, OUT, and ORI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):



OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):



Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for First Merchants Corp, 5.76% for OUTFRONT Media Inc, and 3.59% for Old Republic International Corp..

In Tuesday trading, First Merchants Corp shares are currently down about 1.2%, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Old Republic International Corp. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

