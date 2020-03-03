Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Merchants, Bank of America and American National Insurance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/20, First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME), Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), and American National Insurance Co. (Symbol: ANAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/20/20, Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/27/20, and American National Insurance Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 3/20/20. As a percentage of FRME's recent stock price of $36.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of First Merchants Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when FRME shares open for trading on 3/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for BAC to open 0.63% lower in price and for ANAT to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FRME, BAC, and ANAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for First Merchants Corp, 2.50% for Bank of America Corp, and 3.23% for American National Insurance Co. .

In Tuesday trading, First Merchants Corp shares are currently off about 1.3%, Bank of America Corp shares are off about 2%, and American National Insurance Co. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

