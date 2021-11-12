Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Majestic Silver, Carlisle Companies and Marathon Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/21, First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG), Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0049 on 11/30/21, Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 12/1/21, and Marathon Oil Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 12/10/21. As a percentage of AG's recent stock price of $13.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of First Majestic Silver Corp to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when AG shares open for trading on 11/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for CSL to open 0.23% lower in price and for MRO to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AG, CSL, and MRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.14% for First Majestic Silver Corp, 0.91% for Carlisle Companies Inc., and 1.44% for Marathon Oil Corp..

In Friday trading, First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Marathon Oil Corp. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

