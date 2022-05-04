Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Interstate BancSystem, Ameriprise Financial and AllianceBernstein Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/22, First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), and AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 5/20/22, Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 5/20/22, and AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 5/26/22. As a percentage of FIBK's recent stock price of $35.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when FIBK shares open for trading on 5/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for AMP to open 0.46% lower in price and for AB to open 2.22% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for FIBK, AMP, and AB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.65% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, 1.84% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, and 8.89% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP.

In Wednesday trading, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.