Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Financial Bankshares, Universal Display and ADT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/21, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), and ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/3/22, Universal Display Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/30/21, and ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 1/4/22. As a percentage of FFIN's recent stock price of $50.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when FFIN shares open for trading on 12/15/21. Similarly, investors should look for OLED to open 0.13% lower in price and for ADT to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FFIN, OLED, and ADT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):



Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED):



ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc., 0.50% for Universal Display Corp, and 1.67% for ADT Inc.

In Monday trading, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are currently down about 1%, Universal Display Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and ADT Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.