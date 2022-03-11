Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Financial Bankshares, Federal Agricultural Mortgage and PS Business Parks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/22, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), and PS Business Parks Inc (Symbol: PSB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/1/22, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 3/31/22, and PS Business Parks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of FFIN's recent stock price of $46.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when FFIN shares open for trading on 3/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for AGM to open 0.78% lower in price and for PSB to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FFIN, AGM, and PSB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):



PS Business Parks Inc (Symbol: PSB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc., 3.11% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, and 2.64% for PS Business Parks Inc.

In Friday trading, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are up about 1.6%, and PS Business Parks Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

