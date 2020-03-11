Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Financial Bankshares, Community Bank System and Hamilton Lane

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/20, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/1/20, Community Bank System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 4/9/20, and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 4/6/20. As a percentage of FFIN's recent stock price of $25.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when FFIN shares open for trading on 3/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for CBU to open 0.73% lower in price and for HLNE to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FFIN, CBU, and HLNE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):



Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU):



Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc., 2.92% for Community Bank System Inc, and 1.94% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A.

In Wednesday trading, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.9%, Community Bank System Inc shares are down about 2%, and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

