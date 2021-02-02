Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Commonwealth Financial, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Brown & Brown

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/21, First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF), Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Commonwealth Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 2/19/21, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/26/21, and Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0925 on 2/17/21. As a percentage of FCF's recent stock price of $11.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when FCF shares open for trading on 2/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for PNFP to open 0.26% lower in price and for BRO to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCF, PNFP, and BRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF):



Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp , 1.04% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, and 0.85% for Brown & Brown Inc.

In Tuesday trading, First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Brown & Brown Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.