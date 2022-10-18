Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Busey, Pentair and nVent Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/20/22, First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), and nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/28/22, Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 11/4/22, and nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 11/4/22. As a percentage of BUSE's recent stock price of $24.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of First Busey Corp to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when BUSE shares open for trading on 10/20/22. Similarly, investors should look for PNR to open 0.49% lower in price and for NVT to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BUSE, PNR, and NVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE):



Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.80% for First Busey Corp, 1.96% for Pentair PLC, and 2.06% for nVent Electric PLC.

In Tuesday trading, First Busey Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Pentair PLC shares are up about 2.6%, and nVent Electric PLC shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

