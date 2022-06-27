Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, W.P. Carey and First Industrial Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 7/25/22, W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.059 on 7/15/22, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 7/18/22. As a percentage of FBNC's recent stock price of $35.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when FBNC shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for WPC to open 1.24% lower in price and for FR to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBNC, WPC, and FR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.50% for First Bancorp, 4.95% for W.P. Carey Inc, and 2.42% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.9%, W.P. Carey Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

