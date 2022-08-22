Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, CDW Corp and Skyworks Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/22, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/9/22, CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/9/22, and Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of FBP's recent stock price of $15.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when FBP shares open for trading on 8/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for CDW to open 0.27% lower in price and for SWKS to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBP, CDW, and SWKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for First Bancorp, 1.07% for CDW Corp, and 2.34% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.

In Monday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently off about 1.9%, CDW Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

