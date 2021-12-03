Ex-Dividend Reminder: First American Financial, Pjt Partners and HP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/21, First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 12/15/21, Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/22/21, and HP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/5/22. As a percentage of FAF's recent stock price of $76.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of First American Financial Corp to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when FAF shares open for trading on 12/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for PJT to open 0.07% lower in price and for HPQ to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAF, PJT, and HPQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.67% for First American Financial Corp, 0.26% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A, and 2.62% for HP Inc.

In Friday trading, First American Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are off about 1%, and HP Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

