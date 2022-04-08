Ex-Dividend Reminder: FinVolution Group, Winnebago Industries and UBS Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/12/22, FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV), Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), and UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FinVolution Group will pay its annual dividend of $0.205 on 5/6/22, Winnebago Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/27/22, and UBS Group AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.25 on 4/14/22. As a percentage of FINV's recent stock price of $3.89, this dividend works out to approximately 5.27%, so look for shares of FinVolution Group to trade 5.27% lower — all else being equal — when FINV shares open for trading on 4/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for WGO to open 0.34% lower in price and for UBS to open 1.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FINV, WGO, and UBS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV):



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO):



UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for FinVolution Group, 1.37% for Winnebago Industries, Inc., and 1.34% for UBS Group AG.

In Friday trading, FinVolution Group shares are currently trading flat, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and UBS Group AG shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.