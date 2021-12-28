Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fifth Third Bancorp, STORE Capital and Fulton Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR), and Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/18/22, STORE Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 1/18/22, and Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/14/22. As a percentage of FITB's recent stock price of $43.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when FITB shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for STOR to open 1.11% lower in price and for FULT to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FITB, STOR, and FULT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):



STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR):



Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.73% for Fifth Third Bancorp, 4.44% for STORE Capital Corp, and 3.26% for Fulton Financial Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.6%, STORE Capital Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Fulton Financial Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

