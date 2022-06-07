Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelity National Information Services, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and Sealed Air

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/22, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 6/24/22, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/27/22, and Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/24/22. As a percentage of FIS's recent stock price of $104.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when FIS shares open for trading on 6/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for KNX to open 0.25% lower in price and for SEE to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIS, KNX, and SEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS):



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, 0.99% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, and 1.27% for Sealed Air Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are down about 3.4%, and Sealed Air Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.