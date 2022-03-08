Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelity National Information Services, Eaton and Global Payments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/22, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/25/22, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 3/31/22, and Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/25/22. As a percentage of FIS's recent stock price of $85.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FIS shares open for trading on 3/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.55% lower in price and for GPN to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIS, ETN, and GPN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, 2.21% for Eaton Corp plc, and 0.82% for Global Payments Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Eaton Corp plc shares are up about 0.6%, and Global Payments Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

