Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and CNH Industrial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/20/20, Ferrari NV (Symbol: RACE), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (Symbol: FCAU), and CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ferrari NV will pay its annual dividend of $1.13 on 5/5/20, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will pay its annual dividend of $0.70 on 5/5/20, and CNH Industrial NV will pay its annual dividend of $0.18 on 5/5/20. As a percentage of RACE's recent stock price of $155.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Ferrari NV to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when RACE shares open for trading on 4/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for FCAU to open 9.06% lower in price and for CNHI to open 3.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RACE, FCAU, and CNHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ferrari NV (Symbol: RACE):



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (Symbol: FCAU):



CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for Ferrari NV , 9.06% for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and 3.07% for CNH Industrial NV.

In Thursday trading, Ferrari NV shares are currently up about 3%, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV shares are trading flat, and CNH Industrial NV shares are down about 2.7% on the day.

