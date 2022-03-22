Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ferguson, Altria Group and Portland General Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/22, Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG), Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), and Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ferguson PLC will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.84 on 5/6/22, Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 4/29/22, and Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/18/22. As a percentage of FERG's recent stock price of $147.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Ferguson PLC to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when FERG shares open for trading on 3/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for MO to open 1.68% lower in price and for POR to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for FERG, MO, and POR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG):



Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for Ferguson PLC, 6.73% for Altria Group Inc, and 3.16% for Portland General Electric Co..

In Tuesday trading, Ferguson PLC shares are currently up about 0.3%, Altria Group Inc shares are up about 2.3%, and Portland General Electric Co. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.