Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federated Hermes, Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Foundation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/22, Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI), Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), and First Foundation Inc (Symbol: FFWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/13/22, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/27/22, and First Foundation Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 5/16/22. As a percentage of FHI's recent stock price of $28.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Federated Hermes Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when FHI shares open for trading on 5/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for PNFP to open 0.28% lower in price and for FFWM to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHI, PNFP, and FFWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



First Foundation Inc (Symbol: FFWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.80% for Federated Hermes Inc, 1.12% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, and 1.97% for First Foundation Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Federated Hermes Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and First Foundation Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

