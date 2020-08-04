Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federated Hermes, Pacific Premier Bancorp and CIT Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/6/20, Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), and CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/14/20, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/14/20, and CIT Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/21/20. As a percentage of FHI's recent stock price of $26.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Federated Hermes Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when FHI shares open for trading on 8/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for PPBI to open 1.19% lower in price and for CIT to open 1.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHI, PPBI, and CIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):



CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Federated Hermes Inc, 4.76% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, and 7.42% for CIT Group Inc .

In Tuesday trading, Federated Hermes Inc shares are currently trading flat, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and CIT Group Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

