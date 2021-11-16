Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Signal, Danaos and Raytheon Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/1/21, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/2/21, and Raytheon Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 12/16/21. As a percentage of FSS's recent stock price of $47.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Federal Signal Corp. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when FSS shares open for trading on 11/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 0.70% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSS, DAC, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):



Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Federal Signal Corp., 2.81% for Danaos Corp, and 2.28% for Raytheon Technologies Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Federal Signal Corp. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Danaos Corp shares are down about 1.7%, and Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

