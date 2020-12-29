Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Realty Investment Trust , State Street and CyrusOne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/20, Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT), State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), and CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 1/15/21, State Street Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/19/21, and CyrusOne Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 1/8/21. As a percentage of FRT's recent stock price of $87.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when FRT shares open for trading on 12/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for STT to open 0.72% lower in price and for CONE to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FRT, STT, and CONE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT):



CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.87% for Federal Realty Investment Trust , 2.88% for State Street Corp., and 2.78% for CyrusOne Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are currently up about 0.4%, State Street Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and CyrusOne Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.