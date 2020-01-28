Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fastenal, Signet Jewelers and Alliant Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/20, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/28/20, Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 2/28/20, and Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/18/20. As a percentage of FAST's recent stock price of $35.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Fastenal Co. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when FAST shares open for trading on 1/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for SIG to open 1.42% lower in price and for LNT to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAST, SIG, and LNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):



Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG):



Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for Fastenal Co., 5.69% for Signet Jewelers Ltd, and 2.57% for Alliant Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Fastenal Co. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are up about 1.1%, and Alliant Energy Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

