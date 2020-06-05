Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fanhua, VFC and MGM Resorts International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/20, Fanhua Inc (Symbol: FANH), VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), and MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fanhua Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/24/20, VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/22/20, and MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 6/15/20. As a percentage of FANH's recent stock price of $20.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Fanhua Inc to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when FANH shares open for trading on 6/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for VFC to open 0.69% lower in price and for MGM to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FANH, VFC, and MGM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fanhua Inc (Symbol: FANH):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.97% for Fanhua Inc, 2.77% for VF Corp., and 0.04% for MGM Resorts International.

In Friday trading, Fanhua Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, VF Corp. shares are up about 8.3%, and MGM Resorts International shares are up about 5.8% on the day.

