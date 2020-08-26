Ex-Dividend Reminder: FactSet Research Systems, Xperi Holding and CenturyLink

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/20, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER), and CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FactSet Research Systems Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 9/17/20, Xperi Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/21/20, and CenturyLink Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/11/20. As a percentage of FDS's recent stock price of $355.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when FDS shares open for trading on 8/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for XPER to open 0.38% lower in price and for CTL to open 2.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDS, XPER, and CTL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS):



Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER):



CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for FactSet Research Systems Inc., 1.52% for Xperi Holding Corp, and 8.92% for CenturyLink Inc.

In Wednesday trading, FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Xperi Holding Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and CenturyLink Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

