Ex-Dividend Reminder: FactSet Research Systems, MKS Instruments and Power Integrations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/21, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), and Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FactSet Research Systems Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 6/17/21, MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/11/21, and Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of FDS's recent stock price of $331.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when FDS shares open for trading on 5/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for MKSI to open 0.12% lower in price and for POWI to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDS, MKSI, and POWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS):



MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):



Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for FactSet Research Systems Inc., 0.47% for MKS Instruments Inc, and 0.65% for Power Integrations Inc..

In Tuesday trading, FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, MKS Instruments Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Power Integrations Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

