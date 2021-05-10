Ex-Dividend Reminder: Exxon Mobil, Matador Resources and PBF Logistics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/21, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), and PBF Logistics LP (Symbol: PBFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Exxon Mobil Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 6/10/21, Matador Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 6/3/21, and PBF Logistics LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/27/21. As a percentage of XOM's recent stock price of $63.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of Exxon Mobil Corp to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when XOM shares open for trading on 5/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for MTDR to open 0.08% lower in price and for PBFX to open 1.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XOM, MTDR, and PBFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM):



Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR):



PBF Logistics LP (Symbol: PBFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.45% for Exxon Mobil Corp, 0.33% for Matador Resources Co, and 7.33% for PBF Logistics LP.

In Monday trading, Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently up about 2.2%, Matador Resources Co shares are up about 4.8%, and PBF Logistics LP shares are up about 1% on the day.

