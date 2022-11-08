Ex-Dividend Reminder: eXp World Holdings, Jefferies Group and Heartland Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), and Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.045 on 11/28/22, Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/29/22, and Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 11/29/22. As a percentage of EXPI's recent stock price of $11.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of eXp World Holdings Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when EXPI shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for JEF to open 0.88% lower in price and for HTLF to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXPI, JEF, and HTLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for eXp World Holdings Inc, 3.51% for Jefferies Group Inc., and 2.23% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, eXp World Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are down about 0.5%, and Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

