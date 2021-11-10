Ex-Dividend Reminder: eXp World Holdings, American Campus Communities and Healthcare Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/21, eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC), and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 11/29/21, American Campus Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 11/26/21, and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 11/30/21. As a percentage of EXPI's recent stock price of $43.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of eXp World Holdings Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when EXPI shares open for trading on 11/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for ACC to open 0.87% lower in price and for HR to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXPI, ACC, and HR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC):



Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for eXp World Holdings Inc, 3.46% for American Campus Communities Inc, and 3.76% for Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, eXp World Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 3.6%, American Campus Communities Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.