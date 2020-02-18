Ex-Dividend Reminder: Exelon, Avista and CenterPoint Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/20, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 3/10/20, Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 3/13/20, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/12/20. As a percentage of EXC's recent stock price of $49.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Exelon Corp to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when EXC shares open for trading on 2/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for AVA to open 0.78% lower in price and for CNP to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXC, AVA, and CNP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.08% for Exelon Corp, 3.11% for Avista Corp, and 4.28% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Exelon Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, Avista Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

