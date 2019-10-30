Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evertec, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son and Pinnacle West Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/19, Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB), and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/6/19, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 11/15/19, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7825 on 12/2/19. As a percentage of EVTC's recent stock price of $32.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Evertec, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when EVTC shares open for trading on 11/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for NTB to open 1.31% lower in price and for PNW to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVTC, NTB, and PNW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB):



Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.62% for Evertec, Inc., 5.23% for Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd , and 3.35% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Evertec, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are trading flat, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

