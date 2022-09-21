Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eversource Energy, Portland General Electric and Independent Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/23/22, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), and Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6375 on 9/30/22, Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4525 on 10/17/22, and Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 10/7/22. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $89.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 9/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for POR to open 0.89% lower in price and for INDB to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ES, POR, and INDB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.87% for Eversource Energy, 3.55% for Portland General Electric Co., and 2.55% for Independent Bank Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently up about 0.4%, Portland General Electric Co. shares are up about 0.9%, and Independent Bank Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

