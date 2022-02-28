Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eversource Energy, Eastern Bankshares and Vontier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/22, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC), and Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6375 on 3/31/22, Eastern Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/15/22, and Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 3/24/22. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $81.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 3/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for EBC to open 0.47% lower in price and for VNT to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ES, EBC, and VNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.14% for Eversource Energy, 1.86% for Eastern Bankshares Inc, and 0.42% for Vontier Corp.

In Monday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently down about 0.8%, Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are off about 1.7%, and Vontier Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

