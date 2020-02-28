Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eversource Energy, Apple Hospitality REIT and Pjt Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/20, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5675 on 3/31/20, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 3/16/20, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/18/20. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $87.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 3/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.77% lower in price and for PJT to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ES, APLE, and PJT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for Eversource Energy, 9.26% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 0.44% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A.

In Friday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently down about 2.8%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are off about 4.9% on the day.

