Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eversource Energy, Agree Realty and New York Mortgage Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/19/19, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 12/31/19, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.585 on 1/3/20, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/27/20. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $82.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 12/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.84% lower in price and for NYMT to open 3.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ES, ADC, and NYMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Eversource Energy, 3.38% for Agree Realty Corp., and 12.53% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently up about 0.2%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are up about 0.5%, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

