Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Teleflex and Old Republic International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/22, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), and Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5725 on 3/21/22, Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/15/22, and Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $60.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 3/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for TFX to open 0.10% lower in price and for ORI to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVRG, TFX, and ORI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.76% for Evergy Inc, 0.41% for Teleflex Incorporated, and 3.51% for Old Republic International Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Evergy Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Teleflex Incorporated shares are up about 0.6%, and Old Republic International Corp. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

