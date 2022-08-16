Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Fortis and Royalty Pharma

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), and Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5725 on 9/20/22, Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 9/1/22, and Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $71.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.14% lower in price and for RPRX to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVRG, FTS, and RPRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for Evergy Inc, 4.55% for Fortis Inc, and 1.73% for Royalty Pharma plc.

In Tuesday trading, Evergy Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Fortis Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Royalty Pharma plc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

