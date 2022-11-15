Markets
EVRG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Duke Energy and Avista

November 15, 2022 — 10:12 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 12/20/22, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.005 on 12/16/22, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $58.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 1.04% lower in price and for AVA to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVRG, DUK, and AVA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):

EVRG+Dividend+History+Chart

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):

DUK+Dividend+History+Chart

Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):

AVA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.17% for Evergy Inc, 4.15% for Duke Energy Corp, and 4.60% for Avista Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Evergy Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Duke Energy Corp shares are up about 1.4%, and Avista Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Funds Holding TBLT
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EVGR
 PCLN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVRG
DUK
AVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.