Ex-Dividend Reminder: Everest Re Group, Sun Life Financial and AFLAC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/22, Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Everest Re Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 9/9/22, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 9/29/22, and AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of RE's recent stock price of $282.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Everest Re Group Ltd to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when RE shares open for trading on 8/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.45% lower in price and for AFL to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RE, SLF, and AFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Everest Re Group Ltd, 5.79% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 2.50% for AFLAC Inc.

In Friday trading, Everest Re Group Ltd shares are currently up about 0.3%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are down about 1%, and AFLAC Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

