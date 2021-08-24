Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evercore, Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Badger Meter

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/21, Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR), Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), and Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 9/10/21, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/17/21, and Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/10/21. As a percentage of EVR's recent stock price of $137.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Evercore Inc Class A to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when EVR shares open for trading on 8/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for PDM to open 1.15% lower in price and for BMI to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for EVR, PDM, and BMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM):



Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.98% for Evercore Inc Class A, 4.59% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, and 0.75% for Badger Meter Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently up about 0.9%, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

