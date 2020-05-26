Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evercore, AGNC Investment and RLI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/20, Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 6/12/20, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 6/9/20, and RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/19/20. As a percentage of EVR's recent stock price of $55.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Evercore Inc Class A to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when EVR shares open for trading on 5/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 0.89% lower in price and for RLI to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVR, AGNC, and RLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.22% for Evercore Inc Class A, 10.67% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 1.20% for RLI Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently up about 4.5%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 2.5%, and RLI Corp shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.