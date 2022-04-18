Ex-Dividend Reminder: European Aeronautic Defense, Atlas and Unicredito Italiano

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/19/22, European Aeronautic Defense (Symbol: EADSF), Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO), and Unicredito Italiano S P A (Symbol: UNCFF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. European Aeronautic Defense will pay its annual dividend of $1.50 on 4/21/22, Atlas Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 5/2/22, and Unicredito Italiano S P A will pay its annual dividend of $0.538 on 4/21/22. As a percentage of EADSF's recent stock price of $116.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of European Aeronautic Defense to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when EADSF shares open for trading on 4/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for ATCO to open 0.93% lower in price and for UNCFF to open 5.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EADSF, ATCO, and UNCFF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

European Aeronautic Defense (Symbol: EADSF):



Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO):



Unicredito Italiano S P A (Symbol: UNCFF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for European Aeronautic Defense, 3.74% for Atlas Corp., and 5.22% for Unicredito Italiano S P A.

In Monday trading, European Aeronautic Defense shares are currently up about 3.1%, Atlas Corp. shares are off about 0.5%, and Unicredito Italiano S P A shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

