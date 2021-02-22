Ex-Dividend Reminder: Euronav, Autohome and Tempur Sealy International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/21, Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN), Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM), and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Euronav NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/5/21, Autohome Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.87 on 3/5/21, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/12/21. As a percentage of EURN's recent stock price of $9.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Euronav NV to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when EURN shares open for trading on 2/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for ATHM to open 0.65% lower in price and for TPX to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EURN, ATHM, and TPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Euronav NV, 0.65% for Autohome Inc, and 0.84% for Tempur Sealy International, Inc..

In Monday trading, Euronav NV shares are currently down about 1.2%, Autohome Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

