Ex-Dividend Reminder: Estee Lauder, Newell Brands and Fortune Brands Home & Security

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/16/20, Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/13/20, and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/18/20. As a percentage of EL's recent stock price of $200.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when EL shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for NWL to open 1.27% lower in price and for FBHS to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EL, NWL, and FBHS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. , 5.09% for Newell Brands Inc, and 1.39% for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Newell Brands Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

