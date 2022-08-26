Markets
EL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Estee Lauder Cos., General Motors Co and Valvoline

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), and Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/15/22, General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/15/22, and Valvoline Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of EL's recent stock price of $277.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when EL shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for GM to open 0.22% lower in price and for VVV to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EL, GM, and VVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):

EL+Dividend+History+Chart

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):

GM+Dividend+History+Chart

Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV):

VVV+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., 0.88% for General Motors Co, and 1.63% for Valvoline Inc.

Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, General Motors Co shares are up about 1.1%, and Valvoline Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELGMVVV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular